Centre Announces Bonus For Its Employees Ahead Of Diwali

The bonus will also be applicable to eligible employees of central paramilitary and armed forces.

The Central government on Tuesday has revived the Diwali bonus for its employees belonging to group C and Group D and certain categories of group B.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry said the employees Group C, D and contractuals will get bonus this year, subject to fulfilling certain conditions of service.

The maximum limit for payment of bonus under these orders will be Rs 7,000 monthly salary, it said.

The bonus will also be applicable to eligible employees of central paramilitary and armed forces.

The central government has approved a Diwali bonus for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces, with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000. (n/1) pic.twitter.com/IK0if6Swxh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2023

According to the order, employees who were in service as on March 31, 2021, and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during 2020-21 fiscal year would be eligible for this ad hoc bonus.