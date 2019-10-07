No Centre Clearance, Arvind Kejriwal Set To Miss Denmark C-40 Climate Summit

Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for Denmark at 2 pm tomorrow (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may not be able to address a three-day climate summit in Denmark later this week as the Ministry of External Affairs has not given political clearance to his visit, sources said. While the Aam Aadmi Party chief -- who was leading the eight member delegation -- was denied permission, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim has been allowed to go, in what may trigger a confrontation between the Delhi government and the centre.

The Delhi government had informed in an official statement last month that Mr Kejriwal will address the C-40 climate change event in Copenhagen where he will speak on his government's efforts to lower the levels of pollution in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for Denmark at 2 pm tomorrow, news agency PTI reported.

The C-40 summit will take place between October 9 and 12.

Asked for a response, the foreign ministry declined to comment on "person specific" queries, adding that decisions on "political clearances are based on multiple inputs and takes into account the nature of the event, the level of participation by other countries, type of invitation extended etc".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the centre have been at loggerheads for the past five years over a host of issues, including power sharing. The AAP government alleges that the BJP-led central government stalls their welfare schemes through the Lieutenant Governor. The two governments have also come face-to-face in courts. However, there Mr Kejriwal has adopted a noticeably conciliatory tone since the Lok Sabha election.

Delhi is not a full state, so the city government has limited powers. The centre has jurisdiction over land, law and order and police.

Last year, the centre denied Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia permission to attend an educational event in Austria, opening yet another front between the two sides.

With inputs from PTI

