Bypolls To 56 Assembly Seats, One Lok Sabha Seat On November 3, 7

By-elections to 54 assembly seats across 11 states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission said today. Besides, one Parliamentary constituency in Bihar and two assembly seats from Manipur will to polls on November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

The list of states where elections will be held includes Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

"After taking into consideration various factors like weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc, the commission has decided to hold by-elections," a note from the Election Commission said.

The commission has also decided not to hold by-elections to seven constituencies in four states. Elections on these seats will be held early next year.

The maximum number of seats going to polls is from Madhya Pradesh, where a chunk of seats fell vacant as Jyotiraditya Scindia switched camp from Congress to BJP with his loyalists. Twenty-seven seats will be up for election in the state.