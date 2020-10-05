Bypolls To 3 Manipur Assembly Seats On November 7: Election Commission

Five seats are up for by-election in Manipur (Representational)

Bypolls to three assembly seats in Manipur will be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced today.

On September 29, the commission had announced bypolls to two assembly seats in Manipur.

With these fresh announcements, the total number of seats going for by-election in the state goes up to five.

All the bypolls in Manipur will be held on November 7 and counting will take place on November 10 along with that of the Bihar Assembly polls, which will be held in three phases and 54 other assembly bypolls taking place on November 3.

Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will also be conducted on November 7.

