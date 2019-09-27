BJP Wins Hamirpur Assembly By Election In Uttar Pradesh

The BJP won the seat with a margin of over 17,000 votes. (Representational)

The BJP has won the Hamirpur Assembly by-poll in Uttar Pradesh, counting for which was held on Friday.

The Samajwadi Party came second while the BSP came third and the Congress stood fourth in the by-election.

BJP's Yuvraj Singh polled a total of 74,500 votes while Manoj Prajapati of SP got 57,300 votes. The BJP won the seat with a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Polling for this by-election was held on September 23. The Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 per cent voting, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case in May this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated party workers for the victory and thanked the people of Hamirpur.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.