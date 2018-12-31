By-Election In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur, Haryana's Jind On January 28

The counting of votes will take place on January 31. (Representational)

By-election to the Tiruvarur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu will be held on January 28, the Election Commission said on Monday. However, the poll panel remained silent on disqualification of lawmakers associated with expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

The Election Commission also announced by-election for Jind Assembly constituency in Haryana on the same day. The seat was left vacant after the death of INLD lawmaker Hari Chand Middha in September. Votes for both the constituencies will be counted on January 31.

The Tiruvarur constituency fell vacant following the death of DMK President M Karunanidhi on August 7. Apart from Tiruvarur and 18 other seats, there is also another vacant seat in Tamil Nadu -- Tirupparankunram, over which a legal battle is on.

The Election Commission is normally bound to hold a by-election within six months of vacancy.

The filing of nominations will begin in both Tiruvarur and Jind on January 3 and the last date for the purpose will be January 10. Scrutiny will be done on January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 14.

There was wide expectation in Tamil Nadu that by-elections will also be held in the 18 seats which were won by AIADMK in the 2016 general elections and later went to Dhinakaran side after the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.