Additional Chief Secretary Of Chhattisgarh Posted To Jammu And Kashmir Governor's Rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind approving the measure after BJP pulled out of the alliance with PDP.

Share EMAIL PRINT It was not made clear if BVR Subramanyam would be appointed as an advisor to Governor NN Vohra (pictured) Srinagar: BVR Subramanyam, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chattisgarh, was posted to Jammu and Kashmir today following the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared his posting on Tuesday evening.



Mr Subramanyam is an IAS Officer of 1987 batch.



He has served as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's personal secretary from 2002 to 2007.



It was not immediately clear if he would be appointed as an advisor to Governor NN Vohra or as the chief secretary of the state.



