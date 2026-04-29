'Buy New SIM, Get 1 Litre Petrol Free': Telangana Store's Offer Goes Viral

Amid uncertainty over fuel supply due to the ongoing Iran war, a group of mobile service providers in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem has come up with an interesting marketing gimmick. They are offering customers one litre of petrol along with a Rs 350 recharge plan.

The offer has brought the newly-opened MSP (Bharti Airtel) store in Dammapeta in limelight. A clip of them luring customers to switch to their mobile network in return for one litre of petrol is being widely circulated.

"We have opened an office in Dammapeta to provide better mobile services. To spread awareness about this among the public, we are also offering petrol."

While the profitability of the entrepreneurs will come under great pressure due to the offer, the marketing gimmick seems to be finding traction among people online.

However, the Telangana Civil Supplies Department has said that it has sufficient fuel storage in the state. Officials say that the state is receiving about 7,443 kilolitres of petrol and 11,081 kilolitres of diesel per day, taking the total daily supply to over 18,500 kilolitres. Officials add that the state has enough stock to meet 40-45 days of normal demand, and overall fuel inflow is steady.

Despite this, panic buying has changed the ground reality. Sudden demand spikes, rumours, and people storing extra fuel have led to "no hoarding" boards at several pumps. This, as per some, has created an artificial shortage on the streets. Dealers also point to temporary diesel supply cuts and delayed releases from oil companies, which added pressure in some areas.