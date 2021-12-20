'To Set Record Straight...': Businessman Raj Kundra On Porn Films Case

The trolling and toxic public perception has been very debilitating, Raj Kundra said. (File photo)

Businessman Raj Kundra, granted protection from arrest in connection with one of many cases involving allegations of shooting and streaming pornographic content, today hit out at "the misleading and irresponsible statements/articles" against him, as he denied "ever" being involved in the production and distribution of such contents. "This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt," he said, adding that he was "ready to face trial ".

"However, unfortunately I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels," Mr Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, said in a statement.

The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating, Mr Kundra, 47, said as he requested privacy.

"To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it's every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth," he said.

This is Mr Kundra's first reaction after he was last week granted four weeks' protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

Mr Kundra had moved the top court after the Bombay High Court, on November 25, refused his plea for anticipatory bail.

Mr Kundra had said in the petition before the High Court that the videos, although erotic, did not actually show any physical or sexual activity. He further said he had not been involved in the making or broadcasting of such videos; he claimed he had been wrongly implicated in the case.

Mr Kundra was arrested in July in another case being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

He was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'. He got bail in that case in September on furnishing a bond of ₹ 50,000.

Mr Kundra had moved that bail plea before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, in which he claimed there was not an iota of evidence till date with the prosecution that would connect 'Hotshots' to the authorities' claims it had been used by for uploading and streaming obscene content.