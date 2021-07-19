Actor Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested In Porn Films Case

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films. In a statement this evening, the Mumbai Police chief said they arrested Mr Kundra today "as he appears to be the key conspirator of this". The police also said they "sufficient evidence" against him, though they added that further investigations are in progress.

The case -- -- involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps -- was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

Denying any wrongdoing, Mr Kundra had had sought anticipatory bail in the case.