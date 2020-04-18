Buses With Students From Rajasthan Return To UP, Evacuees To Be Screened

Around 100 buses carrying students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota have returned to Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi amid the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Yogi Adityanath government had sent 200 buses from Agra and another 100 from Jhansi on Friday to Kota where thousands of students from across the country preparing for competitive exams have been stranded by the COVID-19 lockdown. The town has reported six coronavirus cases.

All the students who have returned to Uttar Pradesh will be screened before they are sent to their home towns.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key BJP ally, was vocal about his objection to the move by the Yogi Adityanath government, which he said would defeat the purpose of the lockdown at a time social distancing is critical and any gathering could exacerbate the contagion. Besides, the Bihar government believes, it makes it look like states are facilitating students yet "making excuses" when it comes to migrants unable to return to their home states.

"The way special buses are being sent to ferry students from Kota, it is injustice with the principle of the lockdown," Mr Kumar told NDTV on Friday.

The Nitish Kumar government wrote to the central home ministry earlier this week when a group of 300 students from Kota arrived in Patna, mostly in taxis, armed with permission to travel.