Bus Carrying School Children Overturns In Haryana, 6 Dead

Six children died and dozens more were injured after a school bus overturned near a village in Haryana's Narnaul on Thursday morning. The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, officials said.

The bus which belonged to GL Public School overturned near Unhani village of Kanina. The District Education Officer said that six children were killed in the crash.

The cause of the accident is not known yet but official documents show that the bus' fitness certificate had expired six years ago in 2018.

Further details are awaited.