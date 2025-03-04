Dozen Children Severely Injured After Truck Rams School Bus In Bihar

One student remains in critical condition and nearly a dozen others are severely injured in a school bus and truck collision in Bihar's Chhapra.

The incident was reported from Anantpaur village in Chhapra district, which is nearly 70 km from capital Patna.

A DAV school bus was waiting to pick up a child when a speeding truck rammed it early morning, said the police.

The injured school children have been referred from the local health centre to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Right after the accident, the local people picked up the injured and took them to Sadar Hospital.

Doctor Arjun Kumar, posted in the hospital, provided first aid to the injured students.

Student Golu Kumar's condition is said to be critical and he has been referred to Patna for better treatment.