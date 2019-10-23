Burst Green Crackers Between 8PM - 10PM: UP Government's Diwali Advisory

The notification has urged authorities to sensitise people about the consequences of bursting crackers

Keeping in mind the Supreme Court verdict, Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification permitting the bursting of lesser polluting green firecrackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali.

The government has urged people to purchase firecrackers only from licensed sellers and not from e-commerce websites.

Authorities have been directed to sensitise people about the harmful consequences of bursting firecrackers, the notification said.

Strict actions will be taken against the Station House Officers if the guidelines are not followed by the authorities, it added.

On October 23 last year, the Supreme Court had refused to impose a blanket ban on crackers and allowed it with certain conditions, which included the use of only less polluting green crackers.

In 2018, the court had ruled that people will only be allowed to burst crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 27 this year.

