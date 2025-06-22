Burnt Remains Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's 'Black Bag' Recovered From Indore

The charred remains of a black bag belonging to Sonam Raghuvanshi, now in police custody for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, have been retrieved from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The Meghalaya Police recovered the bag's remains from an empty plot in Indore. Silome James, a property dealer who had rented out a flat to another man accused of the murder, led the police to the spot. Police sources say James admitted to have burnt the bag in the presence of the building's security guard Balla Ahirwar. Both have been arrested and charged with tampering of evidence.

James had rented out the aforementioned apartment to one of the accused Vishal Chauhan and Sonam had stayed there from May 26 till June 8, after she and the other accused had killed Raja in Meghalaya and gone missing on May 23. She was found later in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, from where she was taken to the police station.

The bag's burnt remains will be examined at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).