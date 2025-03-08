"Burning Problem": Bihar Cops To Charge People Playing "Vulgar" Bhojpuri Songs In Public

Ordering a crackdown on people playing "double-meaning" Bhojpuri songs in public, the Bihar Police said it was a "burning social problem" that imperilled women's security, besides having a perversive effect on the psyche of children.

A circular issued by the state Police Headquarters said those playing these songs at public functions, buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws will be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

The circular, issued on Friday, was sent to all Inspector Generals (IGs), Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and the railway police.

"A special drive must be carried out across the state to identify those who indulge in such activities and promote vulgar and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs. It becomes embarrassing for women when they hear such vulgar and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs at public places, functions, buses, trucks and auto rickshaws," it said.

"Sometimes they feel insecure also when such songs are played. Strict action should be taken against those who are caught violating the directive in this regard," it added.

The issue was earlier raised in the assembly as well.

Congress MLA Pratima Kumari had raised the issue in the assembly two years back, demanding action against those who promote such songs.

The state government had assured legislators that strict action would be taken against those who promote "obscene and double meaning" Bhojpuri songs in films and on social media.

