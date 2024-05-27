Burden On Sonia Gandhi: Himanta Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi's Agniveer Remark

"The people of the country are not going to give a chance to Rahul Gandhi," he said (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Agnipath scheme and said that Rahul Gandhi is a "burden" on former party president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Assam CM stated that the youth of the country are attracted to schemes like Agniveer, citing the large number of applicants for the program.

"The youth of our country like schemes like Agniveer, and that is why lakhs of people are coming for interviews to become Agniveer... The people of the country are not going to give a chance to Rahul Gandhi. Rahul cannot do anything to survive. He has become a burden on his mother," he said. "

He said that Rahul Gandhi is a 'desh-drohi' for making remarks against the Army, which will ultimately 'demoralise' them.

CM Sarma accused the Congress leader of forming the government in Himachal Pradesh by telling "lies."

"He (Rahul Gandhi) formed the government in Himachal by telling lies. He did nothing. He is 'Sardar' at telling lies," he added.

Earlier today, while addressing a rally in Odisha, he said that the BJP government will take the oath on June 10 here.

"I would like to say one thing the BJP government will take oath on June 10 here. On June 11, we have to send Pandian back to Tamil Nadu," he added.

Assam CM expressed confidence in winning the Assembly elections in Odisha and said, "When we win in Kendrapara and Patkura, on the 10th, 11th June, the BJP government will be formed."

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the Biju Janata Dal emerged as the largest single party, winning 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had to be content with just a lone seat.

However, in the 2019 polls, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing, marking significant electoral strides to win 8 seats while the BJD's tally dropped to 12. The improved presence was largely attributed to a boost in the BJP's organizational presence in the state.

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases--from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes for all phases in the state and elsewhere will be held on June 4.

