Bulldozer Action Against Ayodhya Gang-Rape Accused, His Bakery Demolished

The district administration has demolished the bakery of Samajwadi Party leader Moin Khan, accused in the gang-rape case of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya.

On Saturday, Food Safety Department officials raided the bakery of accused Moin Khan. The officials seized the items being made in the bakery and sent them for investigation. The bakery has also been sealed. Moin Khan was accused of gangraping the girl in the same bakery.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also raised the issue in the state Assembly. Cornering the Samajwadi Party, he had asked why no action had been taken against the SP leader till now. Yogi had said that no culprit would be spared.

Earlier on Friday, Yogi Adityanath had met the family members of the victim and assured them that strict action would be taken against the culprits. After CM's assurance, action is taken against Moin Khan.

SP leader Moin Khan and his servant allegedly raped the 12-year-old girl in his bakery in Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya.

Accused Moin Khan is a close associate of Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad.

Meanwhile, Purakalandar police station in-charge Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsa outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta have been suspended.

At the same time, SDM Sohawal along with revenue personnel reached the house of accused SP leader Moin Khan. The measurement of the land and property of the accused SP leader has started. The victim's mother said that the CM has assured her that the properties of the accused SP leader will be investigated and strict action will be taken against illegal properties.

