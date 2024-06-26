'Bulldoze All Illegal Pubs': Eknath Shinde Tells Cops After Pune Bar Viral Video

Eknath Shinde issued instructions to the police to take strict action against illegal pubs in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday issued instructions to the police to initiate strict action against illegal pubs in the state and bulldoze all structures violating building rules.

"I have given directions to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures that are against the building rules," Eknath Shinde told reporters here.

"I also directed the police to initiate renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city," he added.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid the outrage in Pune city over a viral video of a bar in which minors can be seen allegedly consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party.

On Monday, the Pune Police raided and sealed the bar in the city for allegedly serving drugs to minors. Four police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.

The police have suspended one Assistant Police Inspector, one Police Inspector, and two constables attached to Shivaji Nagar Police Station. The police have also arrested 8 people in the case.

The operation was carried out at the pub located in the posh area after a video surfaced on social media showing minor boys consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar ordered an immediate probe into the matter, leading to a late-night raids.

Police teams conducted a thorough search of the premises and sealed the bar early the next day. The owner of the pub and five others were arrested in connection with the case and produced before a Pune Magistrate court and later sent to police custody till June 29 by the court.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents in Pune, with many demanding stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The police have assured that they will continue to crack down on illegal pubs and bars engaging in illegal activities and uphold the safety and well-being of minors in the city.

