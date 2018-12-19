3 Arrested In Bulandshahr For Cow Slaughter, Cop's Killers Still Missing

Bulandshahr mob violence: Nadeem, Raees and Kala arrested for alleged cow slaughter

Five men have been arrested by the police on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Three were arrested in an alleged cow slaughter case and two for instigating violence. Two weeks ago the alleged cow slaughter led to mob violence and the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh of the UP police.

The police are yet to track down the main accused in the murder of the Inspector Singh.

"Three persons - Nadeem, Raees and Kala - who were registered as the main accused after collection of technical evidence, have been arrested. They used to shoot cows with a gun first and then cut them in pieces and divide among themselves," senior police officer Atul Srivastav told news agency ANI.

Nadeem, Raees and Kala were part of a gang that used to hunt cows and shoot them with a double barrel gun, said the police, adding that the gun and the knives have been recovered.

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two others for instigating violence on December 3. Sachin Singh alias Cobra, 21, and Johnny Chaudhary, 19, have been taken into custody yesterday.

"Working on a tip-off, the two men, whose identity had been ascertained after the violence were picked up at 4.15 pm from a bus stand at Gathiya Badshahpur in Bulandshahr," Raj Kumar Mishra, a senior officer, who is a member of the STF told news agency PTI.

With the arrest of these two men, the number of the those held for the violence has gone up to 19, said the police.

Despite the latest round of arrests, the UP police have not been able to explain the conspiracy angle behind the alleged cow slaughter. The police say they need more time to interrogate the accused and expose the truth.

The police so far have named 27 people in the First Information Report and cases have been filed against another 50-60 unidentified persons for violence.

One of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR, is a local Bajrang Dal leader, Yogesh Raj, who is still missing, while an army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has been arrested.