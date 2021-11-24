Man Shoots Barber Dead In UP Town For Refusing Him Haircut

Bulandshahr Shooting: Police has arrested an accused in the matter. (Representational)

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr for shooting a barber dead when he refused to give him a haircut and asked him to clear previous dues, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Sharifpur Bhainsroli village of the town, when Sameer shot Irfan with his licensed pistol and injured his brother in leg.

Police has arrested two of the four accused and a search is on to arrest the rest.

Senior police official Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that the accused used to get his hair cut from Irfan.

On Wednesday, when the accused asked Irfan to give him a haircut, Irfan refused and asked him to clear his dues.