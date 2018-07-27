Buisnessmen Brothers Shot Dead For Not Paying Extortion Money In UP

Kohandaur police station SHO has been suspended, police said. (Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two businessmen brothers who were shot dead in Pratapgarh for not paying extortion money.

Shyam Sunder Jaiswal (55) and Shyam Murat Jaiswal (48) were shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants yesterday around 8 pm, officials said.

"The CM while condoling the death has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the victim's family.

"He has directed authorities to workout the case on priority and initiate action against the lax police officers," an official spokesman said here.

The victims were in the business of building materials. Their family members alleged that the two were getting extortion calls over the past few days, they added.

In view of the incident, Kohandaur police station SHO Nagendra Singh Nagar was suspended, officials said.

Meanwhile, locals protested the killings on the Allahabad-Faizabad highway, causing a traffic jam.