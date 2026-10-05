"Build Confidence Among Workers": UP Congress Chief On Priorities

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona', who replaced Ajai Rai, has said her party will continue to lead the political fight against the Election Commission, while maintaining that discussions on seat sharing with the Samajwadi Party will be decided by the central leadership.

Speaking on the ongoing political debate over the Election Commission, Mishra, who is a three-time Congress MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, said the institution had lost its "validity and integrity". She said the objections raised by two Election Commissioners were a historic development and something that had never happened before.

Mishra said the Congress would take the issue forward and lead the political campaign on the matter.

On the Samajwadi Party's performance in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress's role in helping the former win 37 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 election, Mishra strongly credited Rahul Gandhi and the Congress campaign.

She said Rahul Gandhi played a "very important role" and led the campaign around protecting the Constitution.

Her comments come at a time when there is an ongoing debate between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over seat sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Leaders from both parties have made statements and counter-statements on the number of seats they expect to contest.

Asked about the possibility of a seat-sharing formula between the Congress and the SP, Mishra said a decision would be taken very soon, but the final call would be made by the central leadership of both parties.

She said both parties would decide how many seats each should contest, while keeping the larger electoral objective in mind.

On the comments made by Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav that victory is important and not deciding how many seats each party gets, she said the issue should be left to the leadership.

When asked about her priorities after taking over the UP Congress chief, she said her main focus would be to strengthen the Congress organisation across the state and build confidence among Congress workers.

In a separate statement after taking charge, Mishra said that the post of state president was not important, but the organisation was.

She said leaders would keep changing, but all Congress workers were "honest and strong soldiers" of the party and had the same goal.

She said the Congress would work together to strengthen the organisation and form an alliance government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, describing this as the goal and the expectation of Rahul Gandhi.