Budget Session Part 1: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Meet At Different Times Amid Covid

On January 31, the President will address both the Houses of Parliament

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet at separate times for five hours each to ensure Covid rules are followed during the Budget Session beginning January 31.

The Lower House will meet at 11 am on February 1 for the presentation of the Union Budget and it will meet from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 till the first part of the session concludes on February 11.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries will be used for seating members in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Lok Sabha bulletin said.

While the exact timings of Rajya Sabha are yet to be formally notified, it will likely meet from 9 am to 2 pm.

The second part of the session will be held from March 14 to April 8. But the timings are not clear yet.

The Monsoon Session of 2020 was the first full session to be held under Covid protocols with the Rajya Sabha meeting in the first half of the day and Lok Sabha in the second half. The same process was followed for the first part of the Budget Session in 2021.

For the second part of the Budget Session and Monsoon and Winter sessions last year, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha went back to normal timings, but with members sitting in the chambers and galleries of respective Houses to ensure distancing.