Budget Session Of Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm

Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks

As Parliament remained paralysed for the sixth day in a row due to protests from rival sides, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said an "unambiguous apology" from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK that democracy in India is "under attack" could end the logjam.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament Session

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 21, 2023 11:25 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as ruling party members create uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as ruling party members create uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

Mar 21, 2023 11:24 (IST) Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over opposition demand for JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row

Mar 21, 2023 10:52 (IST) Rahul Gandhi won't apologise: Congress Chief

Rahul Gandhi will not apologies. We will ask for the same demand again and again till we don't get an answer. This is just a diversion from the issue. Our embassies are getting attacked but they are not saying anything to condemn these attacks. These people gave protection to Mehul Choksi & now are talking about "Deshbhakti": Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge