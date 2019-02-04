Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Uproar By Opposition: Live Updates

Today the Parliament session is likely to be a stormy one as the interim budget which was presented on February 1 is expected to be discussed.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 04, 2019 11:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Uproar By Opposition: Live Updates

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM.

New Delhi: 

The week in the Parliament is likely to be a stormy one as the interim budget which was presented on February 1 and the President's speech are expected to be discussed.

Congress MPs have been asked to be present during the budget session to attend discussions on the interim Budget that was presented recently. Yesterday, the Congress party issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in Parliament from Monday to Friday.

It will be the last session before the General elections which are due before May.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, began an in definite dharna over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. However, Ms Banerjee said she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved". This might today lead to some stormy scenes in Parliament on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Feb 04, 2019
11:25 (IST)
The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for nearly 45 minutes today amid protests by Trinamool Congress members over alleged "misuse"of the CBI by the central government.
Feb 04, 2019
11:22 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over CBI row
No more content

Trending

ParliamentMamata BanerjeeParliament budget session

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaPM ModiEl ChapoSmriti IraniMirage CrashAnna HazareLive TVSitaram YechuryHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesTejashwi YadavWorld Cancer DaySamsung GalaxyOppo K1

................................ Advertisement ................................