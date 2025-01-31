Budget Session Begins Today, Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey: 10 Points

The budget session of the Parliament will begin today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses, followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Here Are 10 Points On Budget Session: The Budget Session will commence with President Murmu addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. After President Murmu's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The document, prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will provide an official assessment of the economy's performance in the ongoing financial year. The Economic Survey will also list the nation's challenges and provide a roadmap for reforms and growth. The government has listed 16 Bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, besides the financial business for the Budget session. Some of the other key bills listed for the session include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, The Railways (Amendment) Bill, The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, and The Immigration and Foreigners Bill. On Saturday, Ms Sitharaman will table the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government amid expectations of tweaking income tax slabs. The first part of the Budget session will conclude on February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. The entire Budget Session will have 27 sittings. While Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate.

