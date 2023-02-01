'Nothing Special In President's Address': Congress Chief M Kharge

Congress will react once it would be presented, said M Kharge. (File)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the leaders of the party who are experts on the Budget will elaborate on it first and then he will speak about the same.

"It is not appropriate to speak on the Budget without seeing the Budget. We will react once it would be presented. A press conference will be held on behalf of the party. The leaders who are experts in the party will tell about the Budget," Mr Kharge told reporters while leaving for the Parliament on Wednesday.

He further took a swipe at President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses on Tuesday calling it "nothing special".

"There was nothing special in the President's address," he said.

Ms Sitharaman, before presenting the Union Budget, met the President on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following a Union Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 started with Ms Sitharaman's speech in the Parliament wherein she termed the Budget the "first budget in Amrit Kaal".

"This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal. We envision a prosperous and inclusive India," Ms Sitharaman said, adding, "Despite a time of challenges, the Indian economy heading towards a bright future."

Ms Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 along with Highlights and Statistical Appendix in the House yesterday, the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament.

On Tuesday, Mr Kharge said they would raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, and border dispute with China during the Budget session. He also said the party will raise the issue of government banks lending huge amounts of loans to certain capitalists.