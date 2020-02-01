Budget 2020: Lokpal Gets Rs 74 Crore Budget, Nominal Increase For Central Vigilance Commission

Total of Rs 74.7 crore has been allocated to the Lokpal for next fiscal, according to Nirmala Sitharaman.

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has got Rs 74 crore Budget allocation, whereas a nominal increase has been earmarked for the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for 2020-21.

The Lokpal has given Rs 101.29 crore for the ongoing fiscal which has been revised to Rs 18.01 crore.

A total of Rs 74.7 crore has been allocated to the Lokpal for the next fiscal, according to the Union Budget presented on Saturday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The provision is for the establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, which is working from a five-star hotel.

The anti-corruption ombudsman is functional since March last year with the appointment of its chairperson and eight members. One of its members, Justice (retd) D B Bhosale resigned last month.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The CVC has been allocated Rs 39 crore for 2020-21, up from the revised Rs 36.65 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission.