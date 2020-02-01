Budget 2020: India Now 5th Largest Economy Globally, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2020: Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said growth of 7.4 per cent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 per cent.

New Delhi:

India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, Finance Minister Nirmma Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said growth of 7.4 per cent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 per cent.

Ms Sitharaman also listed out various welfare schemes like affordable housing, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Ayushman Bharat.



