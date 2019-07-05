Working Towards Water For Every Rural Home By 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman In Budget

The announcement in the budget comes at a time water scarcity in parts of the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today outlined in her Budget speech plans to provide power and drinking water for every citizen, highlighting the government's challenge of tackling a massive water crisis. "We are working towards 'Har Ghar Jal (water for every rural home)' by 2024," Nirmala Sitharaman said in parliament.



Providing drinking water for every citizen was the government's priority, the Finance Minister said, referring to what she called a focus on "Gaon, Garib and Kisan (villages, poor families and farmers).

The announcement comes at a time water scarcity is emerging as a major crisis in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

