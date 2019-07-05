Centre To Spend Rs 100 Lakh Crore For Infrastructure For Next 5 Years

Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the strategic disinvestment of Air India (AI) will be re-initiated

The centre will spend Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure upgradation over the next five years, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Rs 100 lakh crore to be invested in infrastructure sector over next five years," said Ms Sitharaman, adding that an expert committee would be set up to recommend structure and flow of funds through development finance institutions.

Ms Sitharaman also said the Central government is set to generate Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment during the current financial year - 2019-20.

She also said that the strategic disinvestment of Air India (AI) will be re-initiated, while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Strategic disinvestment of select Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) will continue to be a priority. Strategic disinvestment of Air India will re-initiate. 1 lakh 5000 rupees is disinvestment target for 2019-20," she said.

The Finance Minister also said the government is considering going below 51 per cent to an appropriate level of an ownership stake in non-financial public sector undertakings on a case by case basis.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability