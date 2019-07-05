Budget 2019: Petrol, Diesel To Be Costlier By Rs 2

Petrol Price Hike, Diesel Price Hike: An additional excise duty and cess of Re 1 each will be added

Petrol and diesel will be costlier by Rs 2 a litre because of additional duty and cess, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget 2019 speech on Friday.

An additional excise duty and cess of Re 1 each will be added to the cost per litre.

This will lead to a significant jump in revenue for the government, which is looking to contain its fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP this year.

"Crude prices have softened from their highs. This gives me room to review excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel. I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each one by 1 rupee a litre on petrol and diesel," said the Finance Minister.

Usually, duties have been cut when global crude prices increased.

But the government has in recent years raised excise duty even when global prices fell.

