'All Hopes Of Good Days Have Ended With This Budget': Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said the budget presented today is totally an election budget. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday termed the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as a "jumla" and "chalava" (fraud).

"The general budget presented today is totally an election budget and would prove to be jumla (hollow promise) and chalava," Mr Nath said in a tweet.

"Even all hopes of good days have ended with this last budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," he said.

The BJP-led Union government remembered farmers, the poor, labourers and the "gaumata" (cow) in the last budget, the chief minister said.

The provisions made for farmers in the budget are like "Unt ke muh me jeera" (very little against the requirement), Mr Nath said.

The budget announced a cash dole for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and doubled the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.