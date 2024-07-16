Ahead Of Union Budget 2024, A Look At Highlights Of The Interim Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full budget on July 23 (Representational)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim budget 2024 on February 1, ahead of the general elections and will present the full budget on July 23. Here's a look at the highlights of the interim budget.

Interim budget 2024-25: Highlights

Expenditure

The government was projected to spend Rs 47.65 lakh crore in 2024-25, marking a 6 per cent increase over the revised estimate of 2023-24. Interest payments alone constituted 25 per cent of this expenditure, accounting for 40 per cent of revenue receipts.

Receipts

Receipts, excluding borrowings, were expected to rise by 12 per cent to Rs 30.80 lakh crore in 2024-25. This increase was largely driven by a projected 12 per cent rise in tax revenue.

GDP Growth

The government anticipated a nominal GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for 2024-25, factoring in both real growth and inflation.

Deficits

Revenue Deficit: Targeted at 2 per cent of GDP, down from the revised estimate of 2.8 per cent in 2023-24.

Fiscal Deficit: Set at 5.1 per cent of GDP, a decrease from the revised 5.8 per cent of GDP in 2023-24.

New Schemes

The Department of Economic Affairs was allocated Rs 70,449 crore for new schemes, focusing on capital expenditure. This allocation represented 7.5 per cent of the total capital outlay.

Tax Proposals

Tax Rates: No changes were made to direct or indirect tax rates.

Extended Benefits: Direct tax benefits for startups, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and some IFSC units were extended to March 2025.

Policy Highlights