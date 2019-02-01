Budget 2019 A 'Second Surgical Strike', Says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan also said Narendra Modi would become prime minister again. (FILE PHOTO)

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan called the today's Interim Budget the "second surgical strike" by the NDA government and said the opposition leaders looked "despondent".

"The first surgical strike occurred on the border. Jawans fought it with bullets. Here, we will fight with ballots. People will decide that the NDA wins 400 seats. Narendra Modiji will be the Prime Minister (again)," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"Has anybody ever thought of such a big step for farmers?" he asked.

Equating the Budget with cricket, Mr Paswan said it was "a sixer" and the opposition would not be able "to find the ball" until the Lok Sabha elections.