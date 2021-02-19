3 Terrorists, 1 Policeman Killed In Separate Encounters In Jammu And Kashmir

Two AK rifles and arms and ammunition were recovered from Shopian

Three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district this morning after security forces launched an operation to flush them out of hiding. In another operation in Budgam district, a policeman was killed and another was injured, officials said.

The police and security forces launched back to back operations late last night.

In the operation in Budgam, police said they had specific information about the presence of a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander. As soon as they launched the operation, police came under heavy firing in which a Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed another and was injured.

The injured policeman has been shifted to a hospital.

"We have lost one SPO and another policeman was injured. There are reports that the holed up Lashkar commander may have escaped. But operation is on to track him down," a senior police officer said.

Two AK rifles and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site in Shopian where three terrorists were killed. The operation was jointly carried out by the Army, police and the

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following a specific input about the presence of terrorists.