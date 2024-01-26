'BTech Pani Puri Wali' Says She Was 'Slammed' For Using Thar To Tow Cart

'BTech Pani Puri Wali' Tapsi Upadhyay talked about her journey on Instagram.

Tapsi Upadhyay, who became famous on social media as 'BTech Pani Puri Wali' has said she was criticised for using a Mahindra Thar to tow her cart. In a new video, she thanked Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra for praising her work in a post on X earlier this week. Ms Upadhyay started her business with a small pani puri cart in Delhi's Tilak Nagar and became internet sensation by posting videos of pulling her cart by hand, a scooterette and a Royal Enfield bike.

The 22-year-old recounted her journey in a video posted on Instagram on January 24 and also talked about the criticism she received for using Mahindra Thar.

"My journey began with a Scooty as I used it to tow my cart. Later, I used a bike and then bought a Thar in November last year. But, soon after I began using the Thar to tow my cart, people posted negative comments. I got so much hate online and was demotivated," the Delhi-based entrepreneur said in the video.

"I was slammed for using my Thar, which I had bought on EMI, to tow my cart. I don't think there should be a problem with this. I saved up money and bought my Thar on EMI," she added.

Ms Upadhyay then thanked Anand Mahindra for highlighting her story and praising her work.

"When I saw Anand Mahindra sharing my video and praising my work, I was very happy. I am so grateful that such a famous personality took note of the work that I do and appreciated me for it," she said.

Sharing the video on X, Mr Mahindra had said, "What are off-road vehicles meant to do? Help people go places they haven't been able to before.. Help people explore the impossible.. And in particular we want OUR cars to help people Rise & live their dreams...Now you know why I love this video."

From a stall in Tilak Nagar, Ms Upadhyay has now expanded her venture to operate over 40 pani puri stalls across India.