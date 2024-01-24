'BTech Pani Puri Wali' Uses Thar SUV To Tow Cart, Anand Mahindra Reacts

The woman was seen towing her cart using the SUV.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently took notice of a captivating video featuring a 22-year-old entrepreneur. A video of Tapsi Upadhyay, a.k.a 'BTech Paani Puri wali' is a street food vendor from New Delhi caught Mr Mahindra's attention as she was seen towing her pani puri cart with a Mahindra Thar.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Mahindra wrote, “What are off-road vehicles meant to do? Help people go places they haven't been able to before.. Help people explore the impossible.. And in particular we want OUR cars to help people Rise & live their dreams...Now you know why I love this video.”

What are off-road vehicles meant to do?



Help people go places they haven't been able to before..



Help people explore the impossible..



And in particular we want OUR cars to help people Rise & live their dreams..



Now you know why I love this video…. pic.twitter.com/s96PU543jT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2024

Ms Upadhyay kicked off her business journey with a small cart in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. In a video that went viral last year, she was cruising on a Royal Enfield, towing her paani puri stall. She has now expanded her venture to operate over 40 pani puri stalls across India. The video shared by Mr Mahindra highlights her growth from a scooty to a bike and, eventually, to the Mahindra Thar, mirroring the remarkable success of her street food venture.

The video quickly went viral, hitting almost 6 lakh views and stirring up positivity online.

One user commented, “More than the Jeep, I'm impressed to see a very clean Paani Puri mobile stand and simple hygiene practices like using gloves.”

More than the Jeep, I'm impressed to see a very clean Paani Puri mobile stand and simple hygiene practices like using gloves. — ????????????????????????Koshy Oommen ???????????????????????? (@Koshy63) January 23, 2024

Others dropped comments, "That's wonderful!" and "Amazing video!! Everyone should watch!"

That's wonderful — Sankott (@Iamsankot) January 23, 2024

Amazing video!! Everyone should watch! — Rohit Changediya (@_cryptocoder_) January 23, 2024

The warm post from Mr Mahindra comes at a time when there are rumors swirling about a 5-door Thar coming to India soon.

Mr Mahindra is well-known for his candid candour on social media. Not too long ago, the industrialist left the internet in splits with his witty response to a user who asked him for money to buy Mahindra shares.

The user on X replied to one of Mr Mahindra's posts and wrote: "Sir mujhe 1 lakh rs chaiye mahindra ka share kharidna ka liya (Sir, I need ₹ 1 lakh to buy Mahindra shares)". This caught the attention of the industrialist and he jokingly replied, "What an idea Sirji. Aapki himmat ke liye Taaliyaan! Poochne mein kya jaata hai? (I laud your courage, there is no harm in asking?)" and added a few laughing emoticons.