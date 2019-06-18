In Video, BSP Workers Attack Leader With Chairs. He Escapes, Somehow

Sandeep Tajne had shared the stage with BSP chief Mayawati when she campaigned for the Nagpur candidate

A meeting in Maharashtra's Amravati to review the Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) dismal performance in the national election turned into a free-for-all with a senior leader being assaulted by angry party workers who attacked him with chairs. The incident, which was caught on camera, happened on Monday.

In the video, shot on a mobile phone, state-in-chief Sandeep Tajne is seen surrounded by a crowd of agitated party workers who are pulling at his shirt. As he manages to pull away from the mob and stumbles toward the door - while attempting to put his shirt back on - an unidentified man hits him, twice, with a plastic chair. The BSP leader somehow escapes, even as more chairs are thrown at him.

Mr Tajne had shared the stage with party chief Mayawati when she campaigned for the BSP candidate from Nagpur ahead of voting on April 11.

The BSP - which has a marginal presence in Maharashtra - saw its vote-share slip to below one per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, which is lower than its tally in 2014 polls.

Accordingly, the party leaders in the district had called for a review meeting of its performance. BSP party workers were upset with this result and vented their anger on their leaders accusing them of not working for the party.

The party had fielded candidates in all 48 seats in the state and had hoped to win at least 15 constituencies. However, they were undone by the performance of the BJP and Shiv Sena. The two erstwhile rivals joined hands to contest the election and claimed 41 seats between them, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party winning 23.

The Amravati seat, in which the party had fielded Arun Motiramji Wankhade, was lost to Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of the Shiv Sena, who tallied over 4.7 lakh votes to Mr Wankhade's 12,232.