BSP Leader's Son, Missing Since Waving Gun At Hotel In Delhi, Surrenders

Delhi Police has filed case against BSP lawmaker's son, Ashish Pandey for pulling out a gun at a hotel

Ashish Pandey, son of the politician, who was wanted by the police for brandishing a gun at a five-star hotel in the capital, has surrendered at a court in Delhi.

"I'm being projected like a wanted terrorist and the police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to the ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom," claimed Mr Pandey in a video after surrendering.

He said he "took the gun for safety" and "did not brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time." Mr Pandey alleged that the woman "pushed me and made obscene hand gestures." He surrendered because he has "faith in the judiciary" and has no earlier criminal case against him.

Earlier in a message sent to his friends' group, Mr Pandey, made a desperate appeal of "standing by him at this hour" and helping him "sort this mess."

"Dear friends, there is a viral video of me going around...it as a mistake...I made a mistake and apologise for it. At this time need you stand by me and help me stop this video going viral. I am really sorry, I disappointed you and myself. Help me sort this mess up please," read the message.

After his friends told him the video has already gone viral, Mr Pandey exited from all WhatsApp groups and switched his phone off.

The BSP lawmaker's son was missing since he was seen in a mobile video waving a gun, abusing and threatening a woman at Delhi's Hyatt Regency Hotel Sunday night.



A court on Wednesday had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr Pandey. The police have recorded the statements of Mr Pandey's friends and relatives from Delhi and Lucknow. Yesterday, the police filed a case charging Mr Pandey under the Arms Act, after examining the mobile footage that was widely shared online.

Kanwar Gaurav Singh, the man, who seen in the video being threatened by Mr Pandey, has given a detailed statement to the police on Monday. In the statement, Mr Singh said, when he and his friend were leaving, the group was waiting for them. They were with four men. "One man in pink pants walked to me and showed me his gun and said I will kill you," said Mr Singh and asked for police protection.

The police had acted quickly after the video went viral online, provoking public outrage at the brazen display of VIP arrogance.