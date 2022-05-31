Border Force Recovers 4 Kg Heroin From Field In Amritsar

The net weight of the recovered narcotics is 3.870 Kg, the BSF said. (Representational)

Almost four kg of heroin was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) from an agriculture field in Amritsar, an official statement said on Monday.

The BSF troops chanced upon the narcotics in a field when they noticed two hollow pumps which had become exposed as the field was cultivated with tractor.

They found both pumps filled with narcotics, the BSF said in the statement.

When they searched the rest of the field and nearby area, the force found eight hollow bricks with cavities filled with heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, it said.

The net weight of the recovered narcotics is 3.870 Kg, the BSF said.

