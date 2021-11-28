BSF, Police Seize Yaba Tablets, Worth Rs 12.96 Crore, In Assam's Karimganj

Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police apprehended one person and recovered 2.59 lakh Yaba tablets from him in a joint operation in Karimganj district of the state on Sunday.

According to BSF, these tablets are worth Rs 12.96 crores in the market. The operation was launched after BSF received information regarding the presence of drugs in the Purba Balia area of Nelaam Bazar village located in the Karimganj district.

27 Nov 2021

