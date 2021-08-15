BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets On India's 75th Independence Day

Independence Day 2021: India celebrates its 75th Independence Day today.

The Border Security Force on Sunday offered sweets to the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said.

Indian troops on Saturday had greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation's Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control and the International Border in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Rangers had offered sweets to the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border. The Indian border guarding force reciprocated the gesture on Sunday.

Security personnel of both sides shook hands with each other, the officials said.

