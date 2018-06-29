BSF Officer On Amarnath Yatra Duty Dies After Complaining Of Chest Pain

The BSF soldier was declared dead on arrival.

A BSF officer, posted on Amarnath yatra duty along the traditional Pahalgam route, died last night after complaining of chest pain, police said today.

Assistant Sub Inspector Hardayal Singh of BSF's 182nd battalion, posted on yatra duty at Betaab Valley in Pahalgam, complained of chest pain around 11 pm yesterday and was taken to the local sub district hospital, a police official said.

He said 54-year-old Singh was referred to SKIMS hospital at Soura for treatment but declared 'dead on arrival' by the doctors.

The Amarnath yatra which began yesterday, will conclude on August 26 to coincide with Raksha Bandhan.