A BSF soldier went missing in the Barak River early Monday after entering the water to chase suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district.

The incident took place near Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Cachar's Katigora area, where BSF personnel had received information about the movement of four to five suspected cattle smugglers.

Two personnel, Head Constable Jitendra Yadav and Constable K Venu, were deployed to intercept them. The suspects allegedly jumped into the Barak River when challenged, prompting the two jawans to enter the water in pursuit.

While Yadav managed to return to the riverbank, Venu was swept away and has since been missing.

Venu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, could not be traced following the incident. An SDRF team was rushed to the spot and launched a search in the river, with BSF personnel and Katigora police also joining the operation.

Search teams were continuing their efforts to locate the missing Jawan, with no trace of him reported till the latest update.