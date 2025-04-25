BSF Jawan Detained By Pakistan Rangers, Family Anxious As Cross-Border Ties Sour

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan PK Sahu's family anxiously awaits his return after he was detained by Pakistan rangers for mistakenly crossing the border, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack kickstarted a rapid tumble in cross-border ties.

Sahu, posted with the 182nd battalion of the BSF, was on Wednesday detained after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab. The West Bengal native was reportedly accompanying a group of farmers near the border when he walked ahead to rest under a tree and unknowingly crossed over into Pakistani territory, where he was apprehended.

Official sources told PTI he was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred, weeks after he reported back to duty following a Holi leave period with his family.

In West Bengal's Hooghly, his parents, wife and seven-year-old son have urged the government to ensure Sahu's safe release. Bholanath Sahu, his father, said that the commanding officer of his son's battalion had called him up and apprised him of the situation. "I last spoke to him on Tuesday night. He has been with the BSF for 17 years. I just want him to return home soon," the jawan's wife Rajani told PTI.

Flag meetings were held between the two sides on Wednesday and Thursday to secure the jawan's release.

Officials told PTI such incidents were not uncommon and have happened in the past between the two sides. Earlier, a jawan of the Pakistan Rangers Jawan had also mistakenly crossed the border and entered India, but was sent back home after questioning.

But what adds to concerns about Sahu's return are the souring ties between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

India took a slew of measures against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the terror attack.

In response, Pakistan said it will never "allow anyone to transgress its sovereignty, security, dignity, and their inalienable rights". Islamabad said any move to divert water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War. It announced suspension of trade, bilateral accords, including the Simla Agreement, and airspaces with India. The Wagah Border Post was closed with immediate effect.