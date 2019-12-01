India-Pak Border 'Sensitive' After J&K's Bifurcation: BSF Chief

Border Security Force chief VK Johri said the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities". (File)

The government's decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories has rendered the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border along Jammu and Punjab "very sensitive" with terrorists continuously trying to infiltrate India, Border Security Force chief VK Johri said.

VK Johri said his troops have vowed to ensure that the sanctity of the borders, specifically the India-Pakistan border, is protected "at every cost".

"Anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate (through the borders)...we assure the country that the BSF will foil all such bids," VK Johri said.

He said the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities" by inclusion of new technology and weapons.

The BSF guards the over 700-km-long LoC under the operational command of the army and also 2,289 kilometers of international border with Pakistan that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.