Cops Garland Thief With Shoes And Parade Him In Jammu, Probe Ordered

A police team in Jammu and Kashmir have waded into controversy after they were caught on camera garlanding a thief with shoes and slippers and parading him around Jammu. The man was apparently caught for theft - stealing money while buying medicines. A video of the overzealous action of the police is being widely circulated online, sparking massive criticism and pushing the police to condemn the behaviour of their personnel as "unprofessional, unbecoming" and promise action.

The police said they have taken cognizance of the incident and an inquiry has been ordered.

The video showed the man - stripped to the waist -- being handcuffed by police officers, placed on the bonnet of a police jeep and then driven around the streets of Jammu city.

The police can also be seen using a public address system, announcing that the man was arrested for stealing Rs 40,000 while buying medicine for his patient in Bakshi Nagar area.

The police team -- headed by the Station House Officer of Bakshi Nagar police station -- were joined by many locals.

As the video went viral and many on social media questioned the police action, the Jammu police admitted that the role of police team was "unprofessional, unbecoming of the members of a disciplined organisation" and promised strict action against the erring cops.

An officer of the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of the Police has been asked to hold the inquiry and submit a report within a week.

"A video went viral on social media platforms wherein a person whose upper part is naked and being garlanded with slippers, was found paraded by police personnel of police station Bakshi Nagar," the police said in a statement.

"This act on part of the police personnel is unprofessional, unbecoming of members of a disciplined organisation and calls for a stern departmental action," the statement read.