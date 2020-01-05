BS Yediyurappa Says Opposition Remarks On Citizenship Law 'Out Of Malice'

BS Yediyurappa said BJP plans to reach out to 3 crore people across India, 30 lakh houses in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday challenged opposition leaders to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act will have ill-effects on the Muslim community, as he accused them of attempting to create confusion out of "malice".

"There will not be any ill-effects on our Muslim brothers of the country because of the Citizenship Amendment Act. During Jawarharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's time also there was consensus on it," Mr Yediyurappa said.

He said an attempt is being made out of malice to create confusion among Muslim citizens and this led the BJP to conduct door-to-door campaigns in favour of the amended Act.

The party has plans to reach out to three crore people across the country and 30 lakh houses in the state, he added.

Amid growing opposition and protests, the BJP on Friday had announced that it will be launching a mega door-to-door campaign in favour of the amended Citizenship Act across the country on January 5.

Reiterating that the act will in no way affect Indian Muslims, BS Yediyurappa challenged opposition leaders to prove to the people of the country that the law will affect the community.

"We will also be visiting places where Muslim community resides in large numbers and try to create awareness among everyone. We don't have any difference towards Hindu, Muslim or Christian, we will inform facts to everyone, he added.

Several BJP leaders including Union Minister DV Sadanada Gowda, Deputy Chief Ministers CN Ashwathnarayan and Laxman Savadi, Minister Suresh Kumar held similar door-to-door campaigns at various places.